Emirates launches new solutions for healthcare cargo Emirates SkyCargo, airfreight division of Emirates airline has launched two new tailor-made solutions for the global healthcare industry under its refreshed and rebranded "Life Sciences and Healthcare" product range.





The airline's "Life Sciences and Healthcare" portfolio encompasses its existing market-leading pharma transport solutions; and adds two new solutions: Emirates Vital and Emirates Medical Devices - both of which were developed in consultation with customers to ensure it is purpose-fit and future ready.







The Emirates SkyCargo team will be working closely with specialist freight forwarders globally to roll out these new services, says a press release.





Transporting clinical trials, human organs and tissues, cell and gene therapy, Emirates Vital (AXT) will be a white glove service with Emirates control tower team monitoring every shipment .The airline will speed up connection times in Dubai for shipments with transit times of under four hours.

Emirates Medical Devices (AXM) is another new stand-alone product to support the movement of equipment for the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and monitoring of diseases, ensuring all cargo moved follows the developing Medical Device Regulations and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) compliant.





SkyCargo's existing range of solutions for the safe and reliable transport of pharmaceuticals is: Emirates Pharma (AXS), Emirates Pharma Plus (AXD) and Emirates Pharma Active (AXC).







Globally, Emirates offers cargo capacity to over 150 destinations across six continents. This includes 13 destinations in the US, 17 in the Far East, and 36 in Europe.





The airline operates 21 weekly flights between Dhaka and Dubai and connects Dhaka with over 130 destinations worldwide. The airline also offers air cargo transportation services in belly-hold of passenger aircraft and in freighters on demand.