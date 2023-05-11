Union Bank holds 1st quarterly business review meeting A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd inaugurated the1st Quarterly Business Review Meeting-2023(Dhaka Division) as the chief guest in Head Office, Gulshan-1, Dhaka, says a press release.





In his opening address, Chowdhury, congratulated all participate for success of 1st quarter business and advised to achieve the all Business Target 2023through providing best services.







Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam, Shafiuddin Ahmed, SEVP Md Golam Mostafa, EVP Md Mainul Islam Chowdhury and Md. Azadur Rahman were present as special guests.



Besides, Head of Divisional of Head Offices and Branch Managers of Dhaka Division of the Bank were also present at the conference.