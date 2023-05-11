Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 May, 2023, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SIBL holds exchange views in Sylhet

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

SIBL holds exchange views in Sylhet

SIBL holds exchange views in Sylhet

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged a client get-together and exchange of view meeting in Sylhet recently. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the event.

Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, Abu Rushd Iftekharul Haque, Head of TF and RMG, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Sadat Ahmad Khan, Head of SME and AFD, Saif Al-Amin, Zonal Head of Sylhet Zone, branch managers and sub branch in-charges of Sylhet zone, bank's clients, businessmen and local dignitaries of the region were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt must look for non-banking borrowing sources to avert inflation: BB
BSTI includes 37 more products for mandatory certification
‘Increase tax, strengthen law to free country of tobacco’
FBCCI working to reduce gender inequality in workplace
Boeing predicts air travel to double in BD in 10 years
Revenue mobilization imperative for inclusive growth
SAJIDA webinar highlights impact of C-19 on low, middle-income countries
Speaker for employment opportunities in all sectors


Latest News
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
BGB recovers 7.3 kgs crystal meth, 2.8 lakh yaba pills from Teknaf, two held
Missing man found dead in Natore mango orchard
Tigers eying to take lead in ODI series against Ireland
Cyclone Mocha: 409 shelters prepared in Khulna as depression intensifies
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan
Eight killed in clashes as Imran lands in custody
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Most Read News
Giausuddin Mamun files plea seeking stay on Niko graft case
Attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy: HC grants bail to 6 convicts
Depression over Bay intensifies into deep depression
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone 'Mocha' after evening
Hacking college girl to death: House tutor arrested
Narayanganj steel mill blast: All seven burnt workers die
College principal found hanging in bathroom
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to make landfall in Bangladesh May 14
3 WASA officials sued by ACC for embezzling Tk 248cr
Top Arsa leader detained with arms from Ukhiya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft