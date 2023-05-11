

SIBL holds exchange views in Sylhet

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged a client get-together and exchange of view meeting in Sylhet recently. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the event.

Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, Abu Rushd Iftekharul Haque, Head of TF and RMG, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Sadat Ahmad Khan, Head of SME and AFD, Saif Al-Amin, Zonal Head of Sylhet Zone, branch managers and sub branch in-charges of Sylhet zone, bank's clients, businessmen and local dignitaries of the region were also present on the occasion.



