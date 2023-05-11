Video
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines amid volatility

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while market indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange declined on Wednesday amid volatility.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 5.50 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 6,279 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 3.70 points or 0.27 per cent to 1,373. However, the DS30, the blue-chip index, lost 1.97 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 2,198.

The DSE turnover also came down to Tk 721 crore, from Tk 831 crore, thye turnover on Tuesday.  Of the issues traded, 94 advanced, 56 declined, and 196 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Intraco Refueling, Agni Systems, CVOPRL, Unique Hotels, Eastern Housing, BDCom Online, Sea Pearl Beach, BSC, ITC and Genex Infosys.

Top 10 companies with price increase are:- CVOPRL, Suhrid Industries, Legacy Foods, Eastern Cables, Apex Food, Paper Processing, Monospool Paper, Forest Knitting, Simtex Industries and Kohinoor Chemical.
Top 10 decliners are: Emerald Oil, BD Thai Aluminum, Prime Islami Life Insurance, Intake Ltd, Ambi Pharma, ADN Telecom, Eastern Housing, Unique Hotel, BD Thai Food and Khan Brothers PP.

At the CSE, the main index decreased by 1.5 points to 18 thousand 503 points. Shares and units of 220 companies were traded in CSE on the day.

Among them, the prices of 62 have increased, 44 have decreased and 144 have remained unchanged. At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 22.7 crore were traded in CSE.


