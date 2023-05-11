Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 May, 2023, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Bangladesh must choose its own roadmap for transition to EV’

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges of Bangladesh and the World Bank, on Wednesday held a workshop to accelerate the transition to electric mobility in public transport across South Asia and Southeast Asia.

With the transport sector responsible for approximately 25 per cent of global CO2 emissions, decarbonization is crucial to achieve the Paris Agreement's objectives of limiting global warming to well below 2�C compared to pre-industrial levels.

Electric vehicles (EVs) present a viable solution to significantly reduce emissions in cities and reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports as well.

The transport sector plays a critical role in driving economic growth, but it is also the largest consumer of petroleum products in Bangladesh, accounting for 63 per cent of consumption.

Unfortunately, the sector is also responsible for 15 per cent of the country's total emissions, making it the second-highest domestic source of energy-related emissions and one of the fastest-growing in the region.

It is crucial to decarbonize the transportation sector in order to advance Bangladesh's sustainable development objectives, steer the country towards a more eco-friendly path, and enhance access to employment and services, as emphasized in the World Bank's Country Climate and Development Report.

"Bangladesh must pick its own roadmap for the EV transition, beginning with which segments of e-mobility it wants to focus on," said Dandan Chen, World Bank Operations Manager.

"We believe that the most significant opportunities lie in the 2/3-wheeler and public transport sectors, as they make economic sense and serve the majority."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt must look for non-banking borrowing sources to avert inflation: BB
BSTI includes 37 more products for mandatory certification
‘Increase tax, strengthen law to free country of tobacco’
FBCCI working to reduce gender inequality in workplace
Boeing predicts air travel to double in BD in 10 years
Revenue mobilization imperative for inclusive growth
SAJIDA webinar highlights impact of C-19 on low, middle-income countries
Speaker for employment opportunities in all sectors


Latest News
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
BGB recovers 7.3 kgs crystal meth, 2.8 lakh yaba pills from Teknaf, two held
Missing man found dead in Natore mango orchard
Tigers eying to take lead in ODI series against Ireland
Cyclone Mocha: 409 shelters prepared in Khulna as depression intensifies
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan
Eight killed in clashes as Imran lands in custody
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Most Read News
Giausuddin Mamun files plea seeking stay on Niko graft case
Attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy: HC grants bail to 6 convicts
Depression over Bay intensifies into deep depression
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone 'Mocha' after evening
Hacking college girl to death: House tutor arrested
Narayanganj steel mill blast: All seven burnt workers die
College principal found hanging in bathroom
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to make landfall in Bangladesh May 14
3 WASA officials sued by ACC for embezzling Tk 248cr
Top Arsa leader detained with arms from Ukhiya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft