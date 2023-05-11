Air Astra is expanding its route network to Saidpur

Air Astra - the country's newest commercial airline in passenger service shall operate daily two flights between Dhaka and Saidpur from Sunday, 14 May, 2023 with one-way fares starting from BDT 3,490 including all taxes.







After Chittagong, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet, the northern destination Saidpur is an important destination.







Air Astra started operating flights to Chittagong and Cox's Bazar on 24 November, 2022 and Sylhet from 23rd February, 2023. The flights have been conveniently scheduled keeping the potential travelers in mind and shall depart from Dhaka at 02:10 PM and 08:00 PM, and from Saidpur at 03:40 PM and 09:30 PM, respectively.





Air Astra's CEO, Imran Asif, emphasized the importance of Saidpur as a crucial destination on the domestic route network.







Air Astra will operate more flights on this route soon, though it has started operating two daily flights to Saidpur now. We hope that our valued passengers will appreciate the fantastic service on the ground and in the air."





Air Astra operates a fleet of 3x modern French-built ATR72-600 aircraft configured with 70 seats. It is the most modern turboprop aircraft in the world today with enhanced safety and reliability features.