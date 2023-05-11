‘Lack of attention causing mismatch in housing market’

Housing developers in Bangladesh do not understand the needs of their customers and this has led to more people buying apartments second-hand, says Bproperty CEO Mark Nosworthy.





"The secondary market is probably 20, maybe 25 times as big as the primary market today," he said.





While properties are available for purchase outright, many of them are not suited to the actual customers, he said.







"One has to ask the question - is it available to the right customers in the right areas with the right demographic groups and right income levels? And the answer to that is no."

Property developers are sometimes misguided, the real estate executive says.





"I still think that today, a lot of the developers are trying to satisfy a particular segment or particular demographic group, particular areas without really understanding the real demand and what consumers are actually after. So yes, primary inventory is still available today, but the housing demand is far larger than the supply of primary stock."





Nosworthy says his company is focused on this secondary market because of its size.





"I think, honestly, we're probably still only 1 or 2 percent of the market," the CEO said. "We're still small in the grand scheme of things. Still, at a very small level, there are still a lot of opportunities.







Our transactions are growing, our revenues are growing. And that's because we're getting better as a business but also because the market size is increasing."





Though upscale areas of the capital, such as Gulshan and Banani, seem like they would be in high demand, Bproperty does comparatively little business there, Nosworthy said.







"Gulshan and Banani are one of the smaller areas for us," he said. "There are fewer transactions and fewer properties and the people who own those properties are not always selling."





"Growth areas are obviously Uttara and Bashundhara. Our biggest demand, however, would be Mirpur and Dhanmondi."





Asked why these areas are seeing greater demand, he said, "Uttara and Bashundhara are sought-after areas for the mid-to-high class of the country.







They're structured areas. They have wider roads, cafes, restaurants, and malls -- everything is contained within those areas. So they are sought after, albeit on the pricier side. You pay Tk 8,000 to Tk 10,000 per square foot typically in Bashundhara."





However, Mirpur is popular for several reasons, he said.





"One, the sheer scale of Mirpur in terms of the density, in terms of the number of properties there -- it is very, very significant in terms of size.





Secondly, Mirpur is still a very strong heartbeat of Dhaka, in my opinion. People have an affinity for Mirpur and I think there's a lot of demand.





Typically, people in Mirpur want to stay in Mirpur." The cost can't be discounted either.





"It's affordable, right?" he said. "It was always an affordable area, but because of traffic, people were like, you know, do I really want to live there?







Yes, prices have increased in the last six months. But compared with Uttara, Bashundhara, even Rampura or Banasree, it's still more affordable."





The metro rail can make a difference too.





"I think now you're getting the benefit of access to the metro rail, which allows you to get up to Uttara. By the middle of the year, I think you'd be able to get down to Motijheel.





It's taking traffic off the roads, so now you've got that benefit, too. So it's still more affordable for Dhaka and you've got better accessibility than you've had before," Nosworthy said.





The secondary market is popular due to price and convenience, the real estate executive said. After all, if the buyer can pay, they can move in quickly.





"We also estimate that secondary should always be maybe 15 to 20 percent cheaper than primary. Plus there are just more options available."





Meanwhile, primary buyers face delays in construction and their end product may differ from their expectations, he said.





However, the secondary market has risks and is often trickier due to the legal process, mortgages, marketing, and scaling, the CEO acknowledged.





What Bproperty does is formalise a previously uncertain system for buying secondary property and is creating a team that buyers, sellers, tenants, and lenders can have confidence in, he said.





"We have everything in-house. We have in-house lawyers, in-house valuers, in-house sales teams, in-house product teams, and in-house marketing.





We've built a very substantial business to control this because it's the only way we can get full confidence with regards to the quality of the business and the quality of the processes."





This allows financial institutions to put more trust in the secondary real estate market, he said.





"We work with nine banks. I've met with EBL and DBH. They're big partners of ours. They're very much interested in secondary because the deal flow through the primary is just too small."







The secondary market is fundamental to the growth of the industry because a house is an investment, Nosworthy said.





"At some point, I want to liquidate that investment. At some point, my personal, and social status changes and I may need to move.







I want to increase my house size or decrease it. The only asset that I've got to trade is the secondary house that I've got. So I'll go and sell that. Then that allows me to go and buy something else."





As people go through changes in life - maturing, going to university, getting married, moving out of their parents' home - they need housing, Nosworthy said. �bdnews24.com