Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:24 AM
Home Front Page

Barishal City Polls

EC issues show-cause notice on Islami Andolan candidate

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent


Election Commissioner (EC) Brigadier General Ahsan Habib (retd) has said, "EVM is a symbol of transparency. Already, the elections have been conducted from Union Parishad to City Corporation. These elections have been closely monitored. After that the experts opened the EVM and saw it. Besides, all parties were even asked to bring experts from home and abroad.  Still I don't understand why the skepticism. EC is committed to present the election with the participation of all parties."

The Election Commissioner said this at a preparatory meeting with district administration officials organized at the Barishal District Commissioner's office on Tuesday (May 9) on the occasion of the Barishal City Corporation election.
The Election Commissioner said, "It is not possible to manipulate the EVM. Because, EVM is out of internet connection."
He said, "Irregularities may occur if the ballot is looted. But if the EVM is stolen, the data remains, there is no problem."

To another question of the journalists, the Election Commissioner said, "We will all do whatever is necessary to conduct a fair and impartial election. We are committed to deliver elections that are impartial and inclusive of all parties."

Earlier, EC issued a show-cause to Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, the mayoral candidate of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh in the Barishal City Corporation (BCC) election for violating the code of conduct for the election. Even he has been asked to appear in person at the Barishal Returning Officer's office before 10:30 am Wednesday (May 10) and give a written and oral explanation.

EC Returning Officer Humayun Kabir sent a show-cause letter on Monday (May 8). Faizul Karim admitted the matter.

On behalf of Faizul Karim, Islami Andolan Bangladesh supporter HM Hasanuzzaman collected nomination papers on May 3 to compete as a mayoral candidate in this city election.

The show-cause letter signed by Humayun Kabir said, Faizul Karim entered the city with a huge procession from Barishal airport on May 8. Such processions and showdowns before allotment of symbols are clear violations of the rules.

Asked about the show-cause letter, Faizul Karim said, "Though the nomination papers have been collected in my name, I have not confirmed it yet. I don't understand how one who has never been born could be mourned. The level playing field that the Election Commission is talking about has been proved completely false."

He further said, "Awami League mayoral candidate Khokon Serniabat has been campaigning for the past one month. The Election Commission did not issue any show-cause. In this situation, I am not sure whether I will contest or not."

Recently, Faizul Karim announced his candidacy for the post of mayor in a press conference in Charmonai. Then on May 8, he flew from Dhaka Airport to Barishal Airport. From there, his activists brought him to the city in a showdown with symbols in different vehicles.  


