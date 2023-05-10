Video
Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:24 AM
Home Front Page

Gazipur City Polls

Candidates allotted election symbols

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday allotted election symbols to Mayor and  Councilor candidates in coming Gazipur City polls.

Ruling Awami League's (AL)  Mayor candidate Azmat Ullah Khan has been allotted 'Boat', independent Mayor candidate Zayeda Khatun, mother of former Mayor Jahangir Alam, will contest with 'Table Clock' as her
symbol.
The symbols were allotted to the candidates at the Returning Officer Faridul Islam's city office at Bangataj Auditorium in Gazipur City at 10am.

The symbols were first allotted to eight Mayor candidates.

Jatiya Party's Mayor candidate MM Niaz Uddin has been allotted 'Plough', Gana Front  candidate Atiqul Islam -- 'Fish', Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Gazi Ataur Rahman-- 'Hand Fan' and Zaker Party-- Raju Ahmed --'Rose'.

Of two other independent candidates, Sarkar Shah Nur Islam, son of imprisoned BNP leader Nurul Islam Sarkar Roni got 'Elephant' as his symbol and Harun-or-Rashid -- 'Horse'.

In the run are 239 male candidates to get elected as councilors from 57 general wards and 77 female candidates from 19 reserved wards.

The Returning Officer requested the candidates to follow the electoral code of conduct.

Mayor and councilor candidates began campaigning after receiving symbols.

AL's Mayor candidate Azmat Ulla Khan said, "I have received the symbol, so I am starting my campaign. Of course we will respect the law. We will conduct our campaign following the electoral code of conduct."

He said, "I will request the  voters to help me in making Gazipur City prosperous with modern civic amenities."

Independent mayoral candidate Zayeda Khatun was accompanied by her son Jahangir Alam when she received her polls symbol.

Jahangir came with his mother holding her hand and Zayeda Khatun received the 'Table Clock' symbol from the Returning Officer.

After receiving her symbol, Zayeda Khatun told reporters, "I am a candidate along with my son to save this city and for the welfare of the people. If elected I want to develop this city."

"My son has done a lot to develop this city, improved and renovated its roads. I want to develop this city," she added.

Zayeda Khatun requested the Election Commission to ensure her safety and fair election.

Gazipur City election is due to be held on May 25.


