Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:24 AM
Home Front Page

Hajj Preparations

10-member Saudi team due today

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


To complete the preparation of completing the hundred per cent immigration processes of Bangladeshi pilgrims intending to perform Hajj this year, a 10-member Saudi Arabian delegation is likely to land in Dhaka today(Wednesday).

At a programme held in the Kingdom's embassy office in Gulshan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan made the announcement.
The ambassador said that the Hajj flight will be started from May 21 this year. All preparations of immigration processes would be completed before inauguration of the Hajj flights.

He also assured of completing issuance of visa for the pilgrims before starting Hajj flights.

In response to a query, the Saudi envoy also said that at least 25,000 projects of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz are ongoing across the world. Of those, 43 projects are ongoing in Bangladesh. "Bangladesh is likely to get seven more new projects very soon," he assured.



