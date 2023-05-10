Video
Illegal Arms Case

Absconder Arav Khan gets 10yr RI

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive of police Inspector murder case, was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment by a Dhaka court on Tuesday for possessing illegal arms.

 Arav Khan's name came into fore recently as he arranged extravagant inaugural session of a Jewellers outlet in Dubai with Bagladeshi celebrities including world best all rounder cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.

Judge Murshid Ahammad of Dhaka's Special Tribunal-14 delivered the judgement in his absence.

The judge also fined him Tk 10,000, in default, of which he will have to serve three more months in jail.
On Sunday, the same court fixed Tuesday for pronouncing the judgment in the arms case against Dubai controversial gold trader Arav Khan.Out of a total 20 prosecution witnesses, ten testified in the court.

The case statement is that Arav Khan went to the home of his father-in-law Sekendar Ali in Moghbazar on January 28 in 2015 to collect money at gunpoint. He was arrested from outside of the house by Ramna police with  a revolver.

Later, a case was filed against him under the Arms Act with Ramna Police Station.

 Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted chargesheet  against him on March 1 the same year. The tribunal framed charges against him on May 10.

Arav  got bail from a higher court on March 14 of 2018 and went into hiding.

Recently Arav came into the spotlight  after opening a jewellery store in Dubai. Several Bangladeshi celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom, attended  the store's inauguration in Dubai  at Arav's invitation.

People eyes set on Arav's event in Dubai   as  just prior to the event, police revealed that Arav was none other than Rabiul Islam, a fugitive charged with the 2018 murder of police officer Mamun Imran Khan.

He took on the alias Arav Khan and travelled to Dubai on an Indian passport.

Arav and Rabiul are not his only aliases either, and he has gone by various other names at different points. His father came from humble means and worked at a hotel in Dhaka.Arav has gone on to make a fortune, but the source of his wealth is dubious.

Police at his home village in Gopalganj have as many as nine arrest warrants for Arav, and the number of cases against him is even higher.

On Mar 21, Mohammed Abu Zafar, the Bangladesh ambassador in Abu Dhabi, told  media  that police in Dubai were keeping an eye on Arav.

Interpol later issued a red notice for Arav following Bangladesh's request.


