Allegation of extortion from Banga Bazar, DTC against AL MP Afzal





Allegation of looting thousand crore of money by allocating 525 illegal shops in Banga Bazar Complex and Dhaka Trade Center (DTC) was brought against Awami League Member of Parliament of Kishoreganj-5 Constituency Md. Afzal Hossain.



A person named Kamal Hossain Ripon claiming to be a clothing trader of Dhaka Trade Center located in Gulistan in the capital made the allegation in a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Tuesday.





Ripon claimed that Md Asaduzzaman, Chief Engineer of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Yusuf Ali Sardar were directly involved with his misdeeds.



Mentioning that, "MP Afzal's men physically assaulted him in front of everyone when he protested against the fire incident of Bangabazar." Ripon said, "I went to file a case at Shahbag police station to protest the torture, but the case was not taken from the police station."



Ripon said that Afzal Hossain, has been holding the position of the general secretary of the shop owner association of three markets for six years. Afzal Hossain-led committee illegally constructed 525 shops in the market without the permission of the DSCC in six consecutive years.



Ripon said, "MP Afzal showed his three daughters Junaid Akhter Tushar (16), Hridi (12) and Rishti (8) as poor hawkers and allotted three shops in Dhaka Trade Center in Gulistan of the capital on March 30, 2010. Shop No. 39/1, 35/2 and 35/1 respectively to them."



Ripon alleged that MP Afzal sold each shop for Tk 15 to Tk 20 lakhs a few days after receiving the allotment. In this way, he grabbed hundreds of crores of taka by allocating illegal shops.



The committee of Afzal built shops in the basements, car parks and accelerator stairwells of the DSCC markets.



For protesting about these, he threatened to kill me from various mobile and phone numbers. Afzal Hossain's associates also threatened to kill other businessmen in various ways.



In this regard, MP Afzal told the Daily Observer, "Rippon is not a businessman he is a terrorist of Mirpur area. Many cases were filed in Mirpur thana against Ripon. That is why no businessman was with him at the press conference."



Terming all the allegations against him as baseless, Afzal said, "A group is using Ripon against me for political revenge."



