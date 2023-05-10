'Bring culprit to book  who shoved fellow out of train'







They raised the demands at a human chain held at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus at noon on Tuesday.



Mirhazul Islam Shibli, a fourth-year student of the Theatre and Performance Studies Department and a residential student of Shaheed Zahurul Haque Hall, sustained severe injuries in his head, forehead and leg in the atrocious incident that took place at Kaliakoir upazila in Gazipur in the intercity train Silkcity Express, heading towards Dhaka from Rajshahi.

In the human chain, the agitating students slammed the Bangladesh Railway authorities for their 'indifference' in investigating the incident although three days have already elapsed and criticised largely for its failure to ensure security of passengers.



The railway authorities must take the responsibility for the incident, said Habibur Rahman Kanchon, a classmate of Shibli.



At this time, the protesters gave the railway authorities a 48 hours ultimatum to bring the culprit to book, compensate for the incident and bear all the medical expenses.



Bornali Ghosh Borno, a third-year student of the department and also a Chhatra League leader of Rokeya Hall, described what happened with Shibli on the day.



Rifat Jahan Shaon said it was an example of Railway authorities' failure to ensure security of passengers.



Talking to the Daily Observer, Shibli said, "As the train was very crowded, I stood in front of the door of the train. I had an argument with a fellow passenger about keeping the bag at the door."



"When the train reached Gazipur, the passenger suddenly pushed me from back. After I regained consciousness, I called 999 first and the former university proctor, and my friends," he added.



Shibli is now undergoing treatment at the Dhaka University Medical Centre.



DU Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman told journalists, "The university authority is looking after the injured student. Besides, Gazipur and Railway police had been informed about the matter so that they could quickly identify the accused."



