EU monitoring mission likely to visit in July





The European Union has decided to monitor Bangladesh's election and will send an exploratory election monitoring mission to Bangladesh in July.



EU is likely to be the first side to send observer to Bangladesh to monitor upcoming general

election.

Earlier, the Election Commission and the senior leaders of the ruling party, Awami League including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will welcome the election observer from abroad.



The EC has already welcomed them (EU) in a written invitation, according to the EU mission.



