Low over Bay to turn into cyclone Mocha







The temperature of the day exceeded 40C (Degree Celsius) in at least five divisional headquarters including Dhaka, but highest temperature 42C was recorded at Rajshahi.



According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), severe heatwave was sweeping in at least 14 districts while moderate heatwave in 25 districts and mild heatwave in 24 districts.

Due to the scorching heat, people of the affected districts including Dhaka city dwellers have been suffering seriously. The met office forecasts the hot spell is likely to continue till May 12 as the low pressure, which is likely to turn into cyclonic storm Mocha.



According to Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Department statements, the cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe storm by Friday, May 12 where wind speeds can reach 130 kmph.



The cyclone will likely intensify into a depression on May 9 and into cyclone Mocha on May 10. The storm is expected to move towards Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts on May 12, the met offices predicted.



However, the ongoing heatwave made the life of the affected area people miserable. Day labourers, rickshaw-pullers, farmers, and others who generally work outdoors are finding it challenging to continue working under the intense heat of the sun.



Even animals and birds are restless and looking for shades in the scorching heat.



In a weather forecast the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), issued for Dhaka and the adjacent areas at 6:00pm for next 24 hours, said the weather may remain dry over the area with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thunder showers at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.



It said that the severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Kushtia and Patuakhali. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue.



Our correspondent from Khulna reports, Khulna region is currently experiencing fluctuating maximum temperatures between 39C and 41C, which is causing great discomfort to workers and animals alike.



As the day progresses, the temperature keeps rising, making it unbearable for people to move around in the scorching heat.



Rickshaw driver Majnu said he is also facing similar difficulties. His rickshaw does not have a battery and needs to be driven using foot pedals, which is very difficult to do in the scorching heat.



Despite this, he still has to take his rickshaw out to earn a living and provide for his family.



With the intense heat causing such discomfort, many people are flocking to electronic and hand-fan shops in the city to find some relief.

The prevailing heatwave due to the impact of the low pressure formed over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea has almost spread all over the country on Tuesday except Panchagarh district.The temperature of the day exceeded 40C (Degree Celsius) in at least five divisional headquarters including Dhaka, but highest temperature 42C was recorded at Rajshahi.According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), severe heatwave was sweeping in at least 14 districts while moderate heatwave in 25 districts and mild heatwave in 24 districts.Due to the scorching heat, people of the affected districts including Dhaka city dwellers have been suffering seriously. The met office forecasts the hot spell is likely to continue till May 12 as the low pressure, which is likely to turn into cyclonic storm Mocha.According to Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Department statements, the cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe storm by Friday, May 12 where wind speeds can reach 130 kmph.The cyclone will likely intensify into a depression on May 9 and into cyclone Mocha on May 10. The storm is expected to move towards Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts on May 12, the met offices predicted.However, the ongoing heatwave made the life of the affected area people miserable. Day labourers, rickshaw-pullers, farmers, and others who generally work outdoors are finding it challenging to continue working under the intense heat of the sun.Even animals and birds are restless and looking for shades in the scorching heat.In a weather forecast the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), issued for Dhaka and the adjacent areas at 6:00pm for next 24 hours, said the weather may remain dry over the area with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thunder showers at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.It said that the severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Kushtia and Patuakhali. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue.Our correspondent from Khulna reports, Khulna region is currently experiencing fluctuating maximum temperatures between 39C and 41C, which is causing great discomfort to workers and animals alike.As the day progresses, the temperature keeps rising, making it unbearable for people to move around in the scorching heat.Rickshaw driver Majnu said he is also facing similar difficulties. His rickshaw does not have a battery and needs to be driven using foot pedals, which is very difficult to do in the scorching heat.Despite this, he still has to take his rickshaw out to earn a living and provide for his family.With the intense heat causing such discomfort, many people are flocking to electronic and hand-fan shops in the city to find some relief.