Tk 263,000cr draft ADP to be placed for NEC approval tomorrow





The Bangladesh Planning Commission has drawn the draft of the annual development programme (ADP) budget for the next (2023-24) fiscal year. The size of this year's ADP has been estimated at Tk 263,000 crore.



Of this, Tk 94,000 crore will be provided by various development partners. And the remaining Tk 179,000 crore will be spent from the government coffers. This time the size of ADP has increased by Tk 17,000 crore. Last year it was Tk 246,066 crore.





A team of Finance Ministry officials are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday to discuss allocations to different sectors including allocation to the Social Safety Net programmes.



The finance division published a document on Monday as a part of the preparations for the next national budget.



In the document, responsibilities on budget day have also been defined so that everyone can do their respective works smoothly.



This year the budget will be presented earlier than the previous occasions because of the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the largest religious festivals of Muslims.



The government wants to finish the next national budget before the vacation of Eid-ul-Azha, Ministry officials said.



The draft of the ADP was finalised in an extended meeting of the Planning Commission recently. According to the Planning Commission sources, it is not possible to increase the allocation of ADP due to the increase in interest and subsidy expenditure. Compared to the current budget, the allocation for this sector has been increased by only 6.80 per cent and Tk 263,000 crore are being kept in the next budget.



According to sources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will approve the ADP budget proposal in the NEC meeting on Thursday. This time also as always the local government department is getting the most allocation. Next is the Roads and Highways Department.



Apart from this, the Ministry of Electricity, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Water Resources and Ministry of Health Care are ahead in getting allocation. Mega project is being given more importance this time too. There is a large allocation for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Metro Rail and Padma Bridge.



On the other hand, the Ministry of Railways wants Tk 14,966 crore for the annual development programme in the next fiscal year. Of this, the government wants Tk 4,423 crore from the fund. And it wants Tk 10,442 crore from the development partners. They have asked for money against 35 ongoing projects.



In the next fiscal year, the bridge division has demanded Tk 8,864 crore in the development budget. Of the amount, Tk 6,019 crore was demanded from government funds and Tk 2,563 crore from development partners. Same time, Tk 281 crore have been asked for the new project.



In the next fiscal year, the Ministry of Shipping has asked for an allocation of Tk 5,823 crore for ADP. Out of this, Tk 2,674 crore have been requested from government funds and Tk 1,675 crore from development partners as project aid.



The road and highways department has asked for an allocation of Tk 33,240 crore in the next fiscal year 2023-24. Out of this, Tk 22,493 crore from government funds and Tk 9,747 crore from development partners as project aid. And they have asked for an allocation of Tk 1,000 crore from the government fund for the approved potential projects.



Meanwhile, the Planning Commission is discouraging taking new projects in the ADP of fiscal 2023-2024 due to resource constraints.



The Planning Commission is giving emphasis on timely completion of ongoing projects.



The Planning Commission made it clear that no new project would be approved for inclusion in the ADP unless it is absolutely essential.



The guidelines issued by the Planning Commission recently for preparing the new ADP said that the initiative was taken for proper utilisation of resources for desired benefits.



The ministries and divisions have been asked to ensure allocation to fast track projects by reducing allocations from the slow-moving ones.



Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmakar said that the current global economic context should be taken into account in allocating funds to ADP of the next fiscal.



The policy framework stresses providing allocations for food security, agriculture, agro-based industries, power sector, labour-power efficiency enhancement and poverty alleviation projects.



It also calls for attaching priority to allocating funds for projects for the rehabilitation of people affected by cyclones, floods, heavy rains and other natural calamities.



Sources said that the government would present about Tk 764,000 crore budget for fiscal 2023-24 of which Tk 500,000 crore would come from revenue collection. Besides, loans and grants will be accepted from various local and foreign sources to meet the deficit to the tune of Tk 260,000 crore.



They said that the government is setting a total expenditure target of Tk 759,955 crore in the next fiscal year. This will be 15.20 per cent of the estimated gross domestic product (GDP) of the next fiscal, estimated at Tk 506,672 crore with a growth of 7.50 per cent.



For the outgoing fiscal of 2022-23, the budget size was Tk 678,064 crore or compared to the outgoing fiscal, the size of the next budget is expected to be bigger by Tk 85,891 crore.



