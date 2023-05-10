|
Jamuna TV journo found dead at city residence
Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Police recovered the hanging body of a Jamuna Television journalist from his flat in a seven-storey building at Kalabagan Lake Circus Road in the capital on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Kudrat-e-Khoda, 27, newsroom editor of Jamuna Television multimedia desk.
Quoting his family, Saiful Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Kalabagan Police Station, said some residents of a neighbouring building noticed his room open and his body hanging. Being informed by them, police rushed to spot and recovered the body, the OC added.
He said the man had a relationship with a girl for 7 years that deteriorated recently. Kudrat talked last with his mother at around 4pm on Monday, said the OC.