

Jamuna TV journo found dead at city residence



The deceased was identified as Kudrat-e-Khoda, 27, newsroom editor of Jamuna Television multimedia desk.



Quoting his family, Saiful Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Kalabagan Police Station, said some residents of a neighbouring building noticed his room open and his body hanging. Being informed by them, police rushed to spot and recovered the body, the OC added.

