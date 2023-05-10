Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangalee nation proud of Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Bangalee nation is proud of getting the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as several heads of the state and government highly praised her dynamic leadership.

"Today Sheikh Hasina's name is uttered with special dignity at the world stage. After Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangalee nation is proud of getting Sheikh Hasina's leadership," he said in a statement.

The statement was issued in protest against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's objectionable comments and falsehood.

Quader said under the leadership of successful statesman Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved unprecedented development in all sectors including socio-economic indexes.

World leaders are lauding the leadership of Sheikh Hasina as she has been able to keep continued the economic progress of Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic and world crisis, he mentioned.

Bangladesh had achieved independence at the undisputed leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Quader said. The AL general secretary said Bangladesh wanted to achieve economic emancipation for the people of this country by building a Sonar Bangla.

To materialize the dream of Bangabandhu, his able daughter Sheikh Hasina has been running the country to fulfill the people's hopes and aspirations, he said. About Mirza Fakhrul's comment "elections cannot be arranged forcefully", Quader said AL always believes in people's verdict and came to power through democratic power.

AL never made any evil attempts to prolong its staying in power forcefully by violating the democratic process, he mentioned.
Quader said the history says that military dictator Ziaur Rahman grasped the state power by violating democratic process and destroying the constitutional spirit.

BNP is a party which was established under the umbrella of military dictatorship with the spirit of military rule, he said.
Quader said BNP made evil attempts again and again to prolong its staying in power forcefully.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna TV journo found dead at city residence
Govt starts ‘old game’ to clear election field: Fakhrul
Bangalee nation proud of Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Quader
Shahriar thanks KSA for facilitating return of 136 people from Sudan
100 electric buses for Dhaka Nagar Paribahan fleet in a year: Taposh
UN chief says Ukraine peace talks ‘not possible’ right now
HC asks govt to recruit prison doctors
7.8 lakh MT coal storage built for Matarbari Power Plant


Latest News
Govt formulates DSA to curb all kinds of crimes: Quader
Govt appoints new envoy for Libya
Govt starts old game to clear election field: BNP
Man stabbed dead by uncle in Moulvibazar
College girl ‘stabbed to death by tutor at house’
Trial of Rizvi among 29 BNP men begins in violence case
Pakistan police clash with protesters after Imran Khan arrest
Two held with heroin in Sirajganj
We're not here to mediate or interfere in politics: EU Ambassador
Economist Nurul Islam passes away
Most Read News
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested
Court to continue trial against Babul Akhter, petition rejected
PM returns home
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Sheikh Hasina’s tri-nation visit: Another glorious ‘May’ story
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Low pressure over Southeast Bay intensifying: Met Office
PM leaves London for home
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft