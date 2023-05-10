Shahriar thanks KSA for facilitating return of 136 people from Sudan





State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has expressed his gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia for initially helping to bring back 136 Bangladeshis from crisis-hit Sudan."Though it is taking longer to bring back the rest of the Bangladeshis, we have alternatively instructed the authorities concerned to hire ships from Jeddah or somewhere nearby so that it is possible to bring everyone to Jeddah in two or three phases," the State Minister said."We know many of you are facing various problems but we have ensured your safety and are keeping an eye on food and accommodation issues in Port Sudan," he said.He also requested all to cooperate and hoped that the suffering of the people who are stranded in Sudan would ease soon. On Monday, 136 Bangladeshi nationals arrived in Dhaka via Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.