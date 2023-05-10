Video
Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:22 AM
100 electric buses for Dhaka Nagar Paribahan fleet in a year: Taposh

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday said that 100 new electric buses will be added to the fleet of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan, a city bus service introduced by Bus Route Rationalization Committee, within this year.

He exchanged views with journalists after the 27th meeting of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee at Buriganga Hall, Nagar Bhaban, DSCC's head office.

At that time, the mayor gave this information. Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam also attended the meeting.

Mayor Taposh said, "Although there are some minor obstacles, Dhaka Nagar Paribahan is moving forward vigorously. We are specifically identifying these minor obstacles and correcting them. City dwellers will be happy to know that 100 electric buses will be added to Dhaka Nagar Paribahan through Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) within this year."

He said, "Through this we can take Dhaka forward as an environment-friendly city. We can be free from air pollution."

In response to a question from journalists about the various irregularities of the Trans Silva transport on experimental route 21, DSCC Mayor said, "We have taken a strict decision in this regard. Trans Silva failed on route 21. So this entire route will now be operated by BRTC."


