Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:22 AM
HC asks govt to recruit prison doctors

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the government to recruit doctors for 16 vacant posts in prisons across the country to ensure proper medical treatment for prisoners.

Secretaries to the ministries of health and home, and the Inspector General (IG) of prisons have been directed to comply with the order and to submit a compliance report to the court by June 6.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md JR Khan Robin on February 18, 2019, seeking necessary directives on this issue.

The report was submitted in line with the earlier HC order that was issued on January 29 this year after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md JR Khan Robin on February 19 in 2019 seeking recruitment of doctors in jail hospitals.

Earlier, the office of the IG of prisons submitted a report through its lawyer to the HC bench, saying that a total of 125 physicians have been appointed on deputation in the prisons and 16 posts of doctors are vacant there.

On November 15, the bench asked the government to appoint doctors on deputation to vacant posts at the prisons in order to provide treatment to prisoners and to submit a report after complying with the order before it.

Deputy Attorney General SK Saifuzzaman represented the state while lawyer Shafiqul Islam appeared for the IG prisons.

The High Court issued the November 2019 directive to recruit physicians for the jails while hearing a public interest litigation writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer JR Khan Robin.

The court on several occasions expressed its annoyance with the DGHS chief and the Inspector General of prisons as they told the court that the Security Services Division was responsible for the recruitment of doctors for the jails, JR Khan Robin said.



