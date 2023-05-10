7.8 lakh MT coal storage built for Matarbari Power Plant







Abul Kalam Azad, the executive director (project) of Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited told the Daily Observer that two units of the plant will need 13,104 tonnes coal per day for generating electricity.



Meanwhile, a 229 metres long ship with a 12.5 metres draught brought 63000 metric tons coal to Matarbari for a power plant has become the largest to dock at any Bangladeshi port.

The vessel, OWUSU MARU bearing the flag of Panama, arrived at the jetty built for the Matarbari power plant on April 24. The ship arrived via Singapore with coal from Indonesia's Tarahan, which is the first ship to bring coal for a coal-fired power plant. The vessel has a capacity of 80000 tonnes.



However, the ship brought a total of 63000 tonnes of coal. The authority had already berthed more than 120 ships at the jetty,

Abul Kalam Azad further said that several ships will take berth in Matarbari jetty carrying coal for the power plant in the next few months. "With the storage of 60 days coal, the Power plant will go for trial generation at the end of the current year,' Azad said.



Meanwhile, the Coal Power Company had developed a jetty for the plant. After the completion of the first jetty at the Matarbari coal power plant, the commercial cargo ship named Venus Triumph arrived on December 29 in 2020, paving the way for the transportation of various parts of the power plant by subsequent ships. The CPGCL is developing the project at a cost of Tk 51,854.88 crore.



"One unit having 600 MW power generation capacity will go for operation in January while the second unit will go for operation in July next year," Project Director said.



The power plant is being built adjacent to the sea, which will not be affected by cyclone or tide, as a-14 meter above sea level embankment was constructed and the power plant is located inside the dam keeping in mind the highest tide in Bangladesh at a height of 10 meters. The 1991 cyclone caused a 7-meter high tide. The Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant Project involves building a coal-fired power plant with the capacity of generating 1,200 megawatts (MW) of power and affiliated facilities over a period of seven years with the funding provided by JICA.



A loan agreement was signed between the government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on 16 June 2014. Under the deal, JICA will give Tk 43.921 crore as project support, while the remaining Tk 7.933 will be provided from the Bangladesh government and CPGCBL.



