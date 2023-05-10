Trial against ex-SP Babul to continue







Following the High Court order, there is no legal bar for the trial court to carry out the trial proceedings against Babul Akhter in the case, lawyers concerned opined.



The single bench of the HC comprised of Justice SM Quddus Zaman passed the order rejecting the plea filed earlier by Babul Akhter.

Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi represented the state while Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir appeared for Babul Akhter.



Chittagong's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jasim Uddin on April 9 started the trial of seven accused including former superintendent of police Babul Akhtar taking testimony of the witnesses.



On March 13, a Chittagong court framed charges against seven people including Babul Akhter in Mitu murder case. Later, Babul Akhter appealed to the High Court challenging the legality of this order.



On June 5, 2016, Mitu was stabbed and shot dead when she was walking her son to his school bus stop at the port city's GEC intersection.



