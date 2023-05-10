Follow Dr Wazed’s life, philosophy: Speaker







RANGPUR, May 9: Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Tuesday urged young generations to follow the life and philosophy of noted nuclear scientist Dr M A Wazed Miah for building a prosperous nation."Dr Wazed has made an important contribution to the development of Bangladesh as a scientist," she said as the chief guest while virtually addressing a discussion held at Pirganj upazila parishad auditorium in the district.Pirganj upazila administration organised the event in observance of the 14th death anniversary of international reputed nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr M A Wazed Miah (Sudha Miah).Special munajats were offered in a dua mehfil held at Pirganj upazila parishad auditorium seeking divine blessings for the departed soul of Dr Wazed on the occasion.The speaker said Dr Wazed has been appreciated at national and international arenas due to his extraordinary merit."Dr Wazed was an unassuming and humble man with a great personality to follow," Dr Shirin mentioned. Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Biroda Rani Roy presided over the function. BSS