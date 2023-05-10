Padatik’s theatre fest to begin May 12





Padatik Natya Sangsad is organising a seven-day theatre festival at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) from May 12-18.



Syed Tasnin Hossain Tanu, president of the Padatik Natya Sangsad, revealed it at a press conference at the BSA conference room on Tuesday.





The festival, titled, "Syed Badruddin Hossain Smirit Natyotsab and Sharok Sommanona'2023", is being arranged to mark the 100th birth anniversary (April 11) of eminent educationist, Language Movement veteran and lifetime chairman of Padatik Natya Sangsad, Syed Badruddin Hossain.



The inauguration ceremony will take place on May 12 at the National Theatre Hall of BSA at 6pm. A host of prominent theatre personalities are expected to attend the inaugural programme. The staging of the play will start at 7pm at three venues -- National Theatre Hall, Experimental Theatre Hall and Studio Hall of BSA.



Padatik has been organizing the festival since 2010 and this is the 12th edition.



Along with Padatik Natya Sangsad 9 Bangladeshi and 4 Indian theatre groups will staged their play in seven days.



Padatik Natya Sangsad is organising a seven-day theatre festival at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) from May 12-18.Syed Tasnin Hossain Tanu, president of the Padatik Natya Sangsad, revealed it at a press conference at the BSA conference room on Tuesday.Padatik vice president Sheikh Mosleh Uddin Rumu elaborated on festival through a written statement.The festival, titled, "Syed Badruddin Hossain Smirit Natyotsab and Sharok Sommanona'2023", is being arranged to mark the 100th birth anniversary (April 11) of eminent educationist, Language Movement veteran and lifetime chairman of Padatik Natya Sangsad, Syed Badruddin Hossain.The inauguration ceremony will take place on May 12 at the National Theatre Hall of BSA at 6pm. A host of prominent theatre personalities are expected to attend the inaugural programme. The staging of the play will start at 7pm at three venues -- National Theatre Hall, Experimental Theatre Hall and Studio Hall of BSA.Padatik has been organizing the festival since 2010 and this is the 12th edition.Along with Padatik Natya Sangsad 9 Bangladeshi and 4 Indian theatre groups will staged their play in seven days.