Preps to deal with cyclone ‘Mocha’

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 9: Bangladesh Navy has started a two-day emergency rescue, relief and medical assistance preparatory exercise from Tuesday at Inani in Cox's Bazar to deal with the impending cyclone 'Mocha'.

As part of the exercise, rescue, necessary relief and medical assistance to the post-cyclone coastal fishermen and locals at the Naval Jetty in Inani and adjoining areas were practised.

Besides, exercises are conducted to keep the necessary logistic support operational in naval warships deployed in sea and sub-tropical areas.  Apart from this, an exercise was also held to ensure the overall security of the Inani Jetty and adjacent installations built by the Navy.  Naval warships, naval aviation helicopters, specialized high-speed boats and a significant number of Special Warfare Diving and Salvage (SWADS) members participated in the exercise, which was held under the overall supervision of the Navy's Specialized SWADS Command.


