Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:21 AM
Seminar on gender equality, equal citizenship held at DU

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha (BNPS) on Tuesday held a seminar on "Democratic and Secular Values for Establishing Gender Equality and Equal Citizenship" at Dhaka University (DU) to make the young generation non-communal and anti-discriminatory.

Presided over by Rokeya Kabir, Executive Director of the BNPS, former professor of Sociology Department of the DU Prof AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed and Prof Kaberi Gayen of Mass Communication and Journalism department discussed in the seminar, among others.

Rokeya Kabir said Bangladesh became independent in the Liberation War with the equal participation of all groups including men and women.

"Equality, human dignity and social justice were the main principles of the official declaration of the independence of the Mujibnagar government formed during the Liberation War," she said, adding, "The constitution gives equal status to all citizens of the state and promises that the state will not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion, caste, sex or place of birth."

She further said, "But it is a matter of sorrow that even after half a century of the independence, the existing patriarchal system of discrimination is being strengthened by creating division between people on the basis of religion in this traditionally harmonious country. Religion is being cleverly used in politics. It is very important to create public awareness and build public opinion against intolerance and violence to overcome this alarming situation."

Prof Mahbub Uddin Ahmed said, "We have not developed democratic values as a result of growing up through the practice and socialization of patriarchal values in the family and society since childhood."

He stressed the need for finding out the root causes of these discriminatory views of the society.

Prof Kaberi said that transgender people also suffer from various forms of discrimination.

"The state should take initiative to solve all these inequalities," she said.


