Man sentenced to death for killing wife

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing wife for dowry in the capital's Khilkhet area in 2017.

Judge Begum Mafroza Parveen of Dhaka Nari-O-Shishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-8 delivered the verdict in presence of the accused, Habil Badshah.

The case statement is that the accused Habil Badshah got married to victim in 2015 and used to live in rented house at City's Khilkhet area.  After marriage the accused, Habil used to demand Tk. 1 lakh for buying a battery run auto-rickshaw.
 
Day after day the accused increase pressure to her wife for dowry.  At one stage of quarrel between husband and wife, the accused killed the wife by wrapping scarf on August 2 in 2017.
 
A murder case with the Khilkhet police station against the daughter's husband, Habil.


