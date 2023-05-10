Video
Harmful effects of soft drinks

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Soft drinks or carbonated beverages consist of a unique chemical blend of sugar or artificial sweetening agents, caffeine, colour, flavour and preservatives in water, injected with carbon-dioxide gas. All of these ingredients are extremely harmful for the human body and may lead to complex diseases like cancer and heart disease, according to multiple studies.  

Because of our lack of knowledge, we the consumers have accepted these harmful drinks gladly and, nowadays, these are among the most consumed drinks in our country. We cannot take a stand against the giant beverage companies in any way, but after having learnt the truth, we can at least restrain from slowly poisoning ourselves by not drinking these beverages which do not have any health benefits whatsoever.

Zihadul Islam Bhyuian
Graduated from NSU, Department of CSE



