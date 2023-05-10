Sweeping heat waves overwhelm the country







Weather condition is feared to get worse, at least for another few days as forecasters predicted a spike in temperature in the coming days following a potential rise in moisture in the air.



Dhaka city, in particular, was not spared this time too where earlier mercury soared to 40.5 degrees Celsius in the middle of last month. That was the highest temperature recorded in the city in little less than six decades.

However, this year, country's highest-ever day temperature so far recorded in Rajshahi stood at an alarming 41.2 degrees Celsius and the country's record temperature until now was registered at the same place at 45.1C on May 18, 1972.



A 2022 international study estimated that 6 hundred and 77 billion working hours a year were already being lost because of extreme hot weather. The researchers assessed the cost at more than two trillion dollars annually; of course, it could also be measured in other units-in damages of vital organs or even dreams.



The point, however, now that the growing heat triggered by climate change and rapid unplanned urbanization has become an integral part of Dhaka dwellers - they will have to get acclimatized and successfully cope with it.



As far as health dilemmas are concerned, we fear diarrhoea cases will quick climb up. It is usually in summer when Diarrhoea cases in the country jumps since the warm weather allows rapid growth of bacterial contamination in food resulting in food poisoning.



Understandably, it is relatively easy to treat the disease by drinking sufficient amount of clean water and saline coupled with following health hygiene rules. Public hospitals must buckle up to stock adequate supply of saline, water purification tablets and other logistics.



We cannot deny the heat calamity, what we surely can do is to tackle it with proper coping strategies.



To finish with, it is crucial for the country to have a heat action plan. Such plan should incorporate an advanced warning system to alert people of an oncoming heat wave threat. Mass awareness campaigns should be launched to educate people about the effects of exposure to extreme heat. In addition, adjusting work and schooling hours during hot summer days can give some respite to people and children.



