

Pre-conditions for an efficient training programmeme



Now-a-days the fast going changes in technology has increased the need for training. The use of modern technology has created new jobs in the organization which require training. Even the senior employees' need training to performme on sophisticated equipment and machines used in the organization. Human Resources Manager or CEO can use four methods like performmeance appraisal, analysis of job requirements, organizational analysis and employee survey/feedback etc. to determine the training needs of employees in their organization. Once the organization's training needs have been identified, the Human Resources Manager must design the appropriate training programme.



Designing training programmeme



Implementing training programmeme

Once the training programmeme has been designed and the funds are made ready, the training can be implemented very easily. It means conducting training using the selecting methods. Staring from low-tech method to the computer-based training method is more effective. In this competitive world, the HR specialists and trainers have divided the training programme into two key sections, where the first one is on-the-job training programme (like Apprenticeship training, informal learning, job instruction learning, lectures, programmeme learning, Audio-visual training, vestibule training, virtual class room, coaching, job rotation etc.) and the second one is off-the-job training programme(like university related programme, case study, outside seminar, Role playing, Behavior modeling, executive coaching, workshop, simulation exercises, sensitivity training, transactional analysis etc.). Recently IT based training methods is also popular to increase the skills of employee in an organization.



Evaluating the training programme

Evaluation of a training programme must be feasible and necessary. It has been started before introducing the training intervention, better results can be expected. Indeed, experience would have us believe that it helps in identifying the training needs also and reflects adequately to the training coordinator of the type of training programme to select and to run.Training programmesevaluation techniques are large in number and include aptitude test, skills text, observations, behavior tests, group discussions, meeting, conference, and comment on training programmes. It is evaluator's responsibility to find out the comprehensive satisfactory and economic evaluator strategy to yield constructive results.



A clear idea of the basic activity and conceptual correlation in the evaluation process is important. Finally, the actual range of evaluation like everything else in life becomes a factor of the object and the skill availability. The evaluation cost should not be less than 2 or 3%of the training cost but even this meager amount is rarely available.



The evaluation of training helps to get the information, value and effect of training. By evaluation method, progress can be measured and it also provides a justification of training expenditure. The methods for training programme evaluation are direct observation, interviews, survey feedback and questionnaire etc. The process of evaluation should start in the designing phase and not after the training programme is ended.



The organization assesses the success and failure of the training programme at the end. Evaluation the reactions of trainees after the training programme are crucial. In order to find out whether the training has been effective or not the trainees can be tested to see if they have learned the principles, skills, and facts they weresupposed to learn. At this stage the most important task would be to compare the result with the training objectives being previously set. If the training does not produce measurable results, then it has not achieved its goal.



The writer is a professor & member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh



An organization needs to have efficient and effective people to performme the activities that have to do. If the job occupants/employee can meet this requirement, training is not essential. If the case is different, it is necessary to raise the skill levels and increase the versatility and adoptability of employees. Training provides necessary instructions for performmemeing the assigned job efficiently and effectively. Thus Flippo rightly defined training as "the act of increasing the knowledge and skill of an employee for doing a particular job." Training involves the change of skills, knowledge, attitudes or behavior of employees to a great extent.Now-a-days the fast going changes in technology has increased the need for training. The use of modern technology has created new jobs in the organization which require training. Even the senior employees' need training to performme on sophisticated equipment and machines used in the organization. Human Resources Manager or CEO can use four methods like performmeance appraisal, analysis of job requirements, organizational analysis and employee survey/feedback etc. to determine the training needs of employees in their organization. Once the organization's training needs have been identified, the Human Resources Manager must design the appropriate training programme.Designing training programmemeDesigning the training programme is a very hard and complex work. The way the training programme is designed depends on whether the organization trains new or current employees. This step mainly entails training objectives, training budget, designing the training, the reason training should be designed and the actual content of training method. If training is organized accordingly, it could be the most rewarding process in an organization. Training is always considered as the first human resource activity. The typical cost for training often includes development/designing cost, direct or indirect cost of trainers' time, participant honorarium/compensation and the cost of the evaluation. There are some steps to designing the training programme. These are: (a) Analysis the training needs (b) Review the training objectives (c) Determining the contents of the training session (d) Determining the contact session duration (e) Preparing the coordinator and facilitator (f) Organizing the preparation of training material and equipment (g) Determining training methods (h) Deciding evaluation criteria (i) Monitoring and evaluating a training programme, finally (j) Guideline for training programme. Unless these steps have been gone through, no grammar of a design of a training programme can ever give the ideal final picture.Implementing training programmemeOnce the training programmeme has been designed and the funds are made ready, the training can be implemented very easily. It means conducting training using the selecting methods. Staring from low-tech method to the computer-based training method is more effective. In this competitive world, the HR specialists and trainers have divided the training programme into two key sections, where the first one is on-the-job training programme (like Apprenticeship training, informal learning, job instruction learning, lectures, programmeme learning, Audio-visual training, vestibule training, virtual class room, coaching, job rotation etc.) and the second one is off-the-job training programme(like university related programme, case study, outside seminar, Role playing, Behavior modeling, executive coaching, workshop, simulation exercises, sensitivity training, transactional analysis etc.). Recently IT based training methods is also popular to increase the skills of employee in an organization.Evaluating the training programmeEvaluation of a training programme must be feasible and necessary. It has been started before introducing the training intervention, better results can be expected. Indeed, experience would have us believe that it helps in identifying the training needs also and reflects adequately to the training coordinator of the type of training programme to select and to run.Training programmesevaluation techniques are large in number and include aptitude test, skills text, observations, behavior tests, group discussions, meeting, conference, and comment on training programmes. It is evaluator's responsibility to find out the comprehensive satisfactory and economic evaluator strategy to yield constructive results.A clear idea of the basic activity and conceptual correlation in the evaluation process is important. Finally, the actual range of evaluation like everything else in life becomes a factor of the object and the skill availability. The evaluation cost should not be less than 2 or 3%of the training cost but even this meager amount is rarely available.The evaluation of training helps to get the information, value and effect of training. By evaluation method, progress can be measured and it also provides a justification of training expenditure. The methods for training programme evaluation are direct observation, interviews, survey feedback and questionnaire etc. The process of evaluation should start in the designing phase and not after the training programme is ended.The organization assesses the success and failure of the training programme at the end. Evaluation the reactions of trainees after the training programme are crucial. In order to find out whether the training has been effective or not the trainees can be tested to see if they have learned the principles, skills, and facts they weresupposed to learn. At this stage the most important task would be to compare the result with the training objectives being previously set. If the training does not produce measurable results, then it has not achieved its goal.The writer is a professor & member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh