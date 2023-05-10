11 arrested in four districts





11 people were arrested in separate drives in four districts- Mymensingh, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram and Netrakona, in four days.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested three robbers while taking a robbery preparation with local weapons and a truck in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday night. They were nabbed from Banshil Village in the upazila.





Arrestees were identified as Rasel Gazi, 26, son of Quader Ali of Ibrahimpur Village in Chadpur District, Md Hanif, 29, son of Mostafa of Balia Village in Fulpur Upazila of Mymensingh District, and Moshararaf, 30, son of Helal Uddin of Parurah Village of Bhaluka.



Officer-in-Charge (OC-Inquiry) of the PS Jahangir Alam said, a police team made the arrest following instructions of the district superintendent of police and Gafargaon Upazila circle officer. The arrestees were sent to court, the OC added.



COX'S BAZAR: Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 400 yaba pills from Pekua Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The arrestees were identified as Delwar, 39, Mirjir Para area under Moheshkhali Upazila and Hasan Ali, 23, Paschimkul area of Pekua Upazila.



Pekua PS OC Mohammad Umar Haider said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid in Katafari bridge area and arrested the duo along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the police station against them under Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



CHATTOGRAM: Police in overnight drives arrested five people including prime accused Iliyas over double murder in the district's Pahartali on Monday.



Pahartali PS OC Rozina Akter said, police nabbed the five from Chakaria Upazila in separate drives on Monday night after the incident.



Masum, 30, and Sabuj, 20, were stabbed at one stage of altercation and clash between two groups at Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) intersection around 9pm over a woman-related issue. They, later, succumbed to their injuries at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).



NETRAKONA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a youth for killing his father in Mohanganj Upazila of the district.



The elite force members arrested Arman Shah, 23, son of Abul Shah of Bara Betham Village of Mohanganj Upazila, from Square Masterbari area of Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh District on Saturday evening, said Anwar Hossain, senior assistant director of RAB-14, on Sunday afternoon.



According to RAB sources, Arman Shah slaughtered his father, Abul Shah, 55, in the house on the night of March 18.



Later on, he informed his friend Ashiqur Rahman Abir and planned to hide the body. According to the plan, they dug a hole in a canal near the house and buried the body under the ground up to the neck.



Not finding him, his uncle Hira Mia informed police after two days.



Police detained Arman's friend Abir and interrogated him. Based on the information given by Abir, police recovered the body of Abul Shah from the canal. Abul Shah's wife Rubahar and daughter Chinta Moni were also detained by police while Arman was absconding.



Later on, his uncle Sohrab Shah filed a murder case in the name of four people, making Arman the main accused.



Police sent Rubahar, Chinta Moni and Abir to jail after showing them arrested.



Arman confessed to his involvement in the murder, said the RAB official, adding that he is also an accused in four cases including murder and robbery with Mohanganj PS.



Sub-Inspector of the PS Kanai Lal Chakraborty, investigating officer of the case, said Arman was produced before the court on Sunday afternoon.





