Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:20 AM
Home Countryside

50 injured in Kaliganj dog bites

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, May 9: At least 50 people were injured by dog bites in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.

The incident of dog bite injuries occurred in different areas of Kaliganj Municipality and Bahadursadi Union of the upazila from Tuesday morning to noon.

The injured are residents of that areas.

Doctor of Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex emergency department Jannatul Ferdous confirmed the matter.

The doctor said dog bite patients started coming to the emergency department of the hospital from morning. However, the number of children among the injured was high. Besides, men and women also came to the emergency department for treatment.

Jamal Uddin, father of Shaheen, 4, who was bitten by a dog, a resident of Chaitarpara Village in Kaliganj Municipality, said, 'My son was playing in the yard of the house. Suddenly a mad dog came and bit him.'

Abdul Ghaffar, father of Ibrahim Khalilullah, a two-year-old boy who was bitten by a dog from Moolgaon village in the same area, said, "My son was bitten by a mad dog while he was just leaving the house. I rescued him on hearing his scream. No one came forward out of fear.'

Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Asadiq Zaman said necessary measures will be taken in this regard.


