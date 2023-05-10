Video
Home Countryside

Essentials’ prices soar at Kamalganj

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, May 9: In a month gap, the essentials' prices have been double in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

A Tk 20-40 price hike has been reported per kilogram (kg) of rice, soya bean oil, milk, fastened rice, flour, fine flour, sugar pulse, vegetables, fish and meat.      

Per bag rice price has increased by Tk 100-150 affecting lower and middle-income people.

Ineffective market control is also reported. Most traders are not abiding by price list hanging in different bazaars in the upazila.

A visit on Friday last found sky-high prices of essentials at different markets of Sreemangal and Kamalganj upazilas.

Customers were seen reaching price-bargaining with retail traders. Most of them were seen purchasing items in a limited scale.
 
Per kg green chilli is selling at Tk 80 against Tk 40 one month back. Tomato is selling at Tk 40 against previous Tk 20. Per piece bottle gourd is selling at Tk 30-50, papaya at Tk 30-35, cucumber at Tk 50-60, per haali (4 pieces) lemons at Tk 20-40, ridge gourd at Tk 20-40, Malabar spinach at the previous price of Tk 25, okra at Tk 50 against previous price of Tk 25, bean seeds at Tk 100 against previous Tk 80, ginger at Tk 200 against previous Tk 140, cabbage at Tk 50-55, and cauliflower at Tk 50.

Broiler hen is selling at Tk 180-220, and red cock at Tk 650 per kg.

Per litre soya bean oil is selling at Tk 200 against Tk 185 few days back. Palm oil is selling at Tk 126-146 per litre. Yet mustard oil is selling at the previous price.

Sugar is selling at Tk 110-130 per kg, red gram pulse at Tk 105-110, onion at Tk 30-55, local potato at Tk 20-35, and garlic at Tk 80-120.

Prices of flour and fine flour are selling at the higher prices of Tk 8-10 per kg respectively. Dry chilli is selling at Tk 320-350 per kg, and turmeric at the previous price of Tk 220. Salt is selling at the higher price of Tk 3 per kg.

A 50-kg rice bag is selling at the higher price of Tk 100-150. Prices of puffed rice and biscuits have gone up.

Daily wage earners Sadek and Nimai said, "All essentials' prices have gone up. We cannot guess how our families running. Our daily earnings are too inadequate to purchase daily food needs."

A retailer in the upazila Tuhin Mia said, "We have fallen into a great problem. Our capitals have increased but the profits. The retail prices have gone up due to price hike at the wholesale level."

Another at Vanugachh Bazar in the upazila Samir Pal said, "We are purchasing at a higher rate but selling at a profit of Tk 2-3."

Hen traders Asaduzzaman and Suman Pal said, "We sell hens at Tk 20-30 profit per kg. We don't charge extra prices."

Assistant Director of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection-Moulvibazar Md Shafiqul Islam said, "By conducting campaign we are regularly fining. We will take action against those who are selling commodities at higher prices than the government fixed rates."


