Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:20 AM
Home Countryside

Mango, litchi start appearing in Khulna markets

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 9: With five days before the Bangla month of Jyestha, commonly known as "Modhumash", the juicy fruit litchi and mango have started appearing in the local markets including Khulna City and its adjacent areas.

The fruit shops of Khulna are now brimming with delicious summer fruits. The price of litchis and mangoes are within the grasp of customers amid bumper production, with high demand in the city markets.

During a visit to several fruit retailers in the city on Tuesday, this reporter found that varieties of mangoes like Gopalvog and Gobinda are being sold at Taka 110 to Taka 130 per kg whereas early Himsagar is being sold at Taka 130 to Taka 140 per kg. People are seen purchasing mango and litchi from fruit shop and different makeshift markets in the city.

Seasonal traders set up makeshift shops at different points in the city especially Boro Bazar, Clay Road, KCC's Sandha Bazar (evening kitchen market) Dakbangla, Picture Palace intersection, Moyla Pota intersection, West Makwat Road, Gallamari, Rupsha Bazar, Bhairab Stand Road, Kalibari Road, KD Ghosh Road, New Market area, Khalishpur and Daulatpur kitchen markets with eye-catching fruits.

Meanwhile, varieties of litchi, including Bombai, Bedana, and China-3, were seen selling at reasonable prices.

Litchi seller Aziz Mia at KCC kitchen market told OBSERVER "Every bunch of 100 Bombai litchis is being sold from Taka 220 to Taka 340, Bedana from Taka 340 to Taka 400, and China-3 is being sold from Taka 270 to Taka 340 based on quality and size."

The sellers said the price is high as the supply is scanty but the price will be reduced to some extent when the supply will be enhanced within the next couple of days.

Trader Mamun Hossain in the Boro Bazar area said on Tuesday that many farmers are harvesting immature litchi with the hope of getting more money. Mizanur Rahman Liton, a customer expressed his satisfaction over the litchi prices.

Another customer, Saikat Mohammed Sohag, said "The prices are satisfactory, thanks to the large quantity of fruits in stock. I hope the prices will stay like this."

The customers also demanded that the relevant authorities monitor and take proper measures if traders are found using harmful chemicals, such as formalin, to keep fruits from rotting.

As seasonal fruits have started hitting the market, customers are expecting to get formalin-free fruits. Fruits laced with formalin cause various diseases including respiratory problems, asthma, gastric, and cancer.



