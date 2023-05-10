Video
Home Countryside

Shade set up for farmers at Sundarganj

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, May 9: A farmers' shade has been set up in  Sundarganj Upazila of the district.

It has been installed by the upazila Agriculture Office in the open cropland.
 
Farmers and agriculture labourers are happy to see such resting place while working under the hot sun. The shade also will be a shelter for remaining safe during natural disasters including lighting strike.

Officials briefed the local lawmaker Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary on the shade facility.  The lawmaker highly lauded the initiative. He also gave assurance of providing economic support to build more shades in the upazila.

Mahmud Reza Munna, former upazila agriculture officer, who is now working in Gobindaganj Upazila said, five farmers' shades were built in the upazila in the last Boro season. The first one was built with the financial support of the lawmaker. Later on, four others were raised by the upazila Agriculture Office.  

Upazila Agriculture Officer Rashidul Karim said, this is a time-befitting initiative; natural calamities like lightning have increased over the years.

Farman Ali, an agricultural labourer of Fatekhan Village under Sonora Union, said, he had to work in fields day after day amid the hot sun and raining. There was no place to take shelter at the time of rainstorm while working in wide treeless fields, he added.

He further said, now they can take rest in the shade on needs.

He also expressed his gratefulness to the officials of the agriculture office for the shade.

When contacted, the lawmaker said, the proposal of the upazila agriculture office was good, and that is why, he extended his hands of cooperation to build farmers' shade. More shades will be raised, he added.


