Views exchanged on mango, litchi harvesting in Natore





The schedule was decided at a view-exchange meeting held in the conference of the deputy commissioner (DC).



In order to make convenience of consumers and traders, this decision has been taken so that they cannot be cheated by miscreants.





Among others, Abdul Wadud, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension spoke at the meeting.



DC Abu Naser Bhuiyan said, poison-free mangoes need to be marketed; if anyone violates this, he will be brought under legal action; and if any person or quarter tries to extort money from growers and traders, it will not be tolerated. The DC gave full assurance in this regard.



According to the schedule, Gopalbhog mango will start selling from May 20 while litchi from May 25.



Ranipachhanda and Laxonbhog mangoes will be selling from May 25, Khirshapat from May 30, Haribhanga from June 20, Fazlee and Amrapali from June 30, BARI mango- 4 from July 10, Ashwina mango from July 15 and Gourmati mango from August 15.



Mozaffar litchi will be selling from May 9 while Bombay and China litchi from May 25.



