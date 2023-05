RAJSHAHI, May 9: A two-day 'Innovation Fair-2023' ended in the district on Monday.



RAJSHAHI, May 9: A two-day 'Innovation Fair-2023' ended in the district on Monday.Ministry of Public Administration and Commissioner Office of Rajshahi Division jointly organized the divisional level event.Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah inaugurated the fair at Rajshahi College on Sunday by releasing balloons as the chief guest and addressed the ceremony while Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Amena Begum spoke as special guest with Additional Commissioner Dr Moksed Ali in the chair.Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Faruque Hossain, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Rashidul Hassan and Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Shamim Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.