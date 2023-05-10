Fish output likely to be hampered in rainy season





NATORE, May 9: Mother fishes in rivers and other water bodies in Naldanga Upazila of the district are facing uncomfortable living condition due to water pollution and river bank grabbing.



Many mother fishes died last two weeks, locals said.





Fisheries officials of the upazila said, about 4,500 metric tons (mt) fishes are produced in the upazila every year from various water bodies including the Halti Beel.



Fearless living of the mother fishes is the main facility for fish production. At present, there are eight shelters in the river and other water bodies.



Dwelling zones of the mother fishes are in the Baronai River in Yearpur, Ariapare, Shyamnagar, Nathuaghat and Baronai villages. There are one zone in Halti Beel and two ones at Khajura Hatbila. Of them, Halti Beel shelter is the most protected and productive for fish production.



Fishes like Rui, Katla, Chitol, Aire and other small fishes take shelters in these zones. The weight of Rui, Katla and Chitol is 5 to 20 kilogram.



The water level surrounding these breeding zones has decreased much due to sunlight and tremendous heat. Amid water crisis, people of the adjacent areas are using the water of these shelters. Even they are also using the water in cattle bathing.

So the water is getting polluted.



Sanjoy Kumar, Naldanga Upazila Fisheries Officer confirmed this information. A decision has been taken to beep up vigilance in these areas, he added.



