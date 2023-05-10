22 killed in Madhya Pradesh bus accident







The bus heading towards Indore fell off after breaking through the railing of the bridge on the Borad River near Dongargaon, about 34-KM away from the district headquarters, media reports said quoting police sources.



It said that the accident took place when the driver of the bus, which was carrying more than 50 passengers, lost his control over the steering. Rescue operations are on with the help of local villagers till filling of the report.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and joined the rescue operations. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation package for the families those who were killed and injured in the tragic bus accident. NDTV





