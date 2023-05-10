Video
Champions League derby days decisive for Milan and Inter

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

MILAN, MAY 9: Milan is gearing up for its biggest local derby in a generation as two of Europe's grand old clubs face off on Wednesday in a blockbuster Champions League semi-final.

Two clashes full of colour, noise and drama await in one of the continent's football capitals, AC Milan and Inter Milan battling at the San Siro for the chance to take the Italian city's European trophy tally to 22.

Milan and Inter are no longer true giants like the other semi-final's contenders Real Madrid and Manchester City but Wednesday's match will be unbeatable for atmosphere and played in one of football's most evocative arenas.

"The atmosphere at the stadium is incredible... Everyone here is a fan, men and women alike. The pressure is there all the time," said AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu in an interview with AFP. "When you first arrive here you don't feel all that involved, but after a while you begin to feel that passion. You can feel that it's a match which can change your season.

"You kind of go back to being a kid scoring a goal in the playground. You put all that in the Champions League and I can't imagine what these matches will be like."

Both team's seasons hinge of the result of the all-Italian tie, with qualification for next year's competition far from certain thanks to disappointing league campaigns which left last season's main Serie A title challengers miles behind newly-crowned champions Napoli.    AFP


