

BSPA awarded best in Asia



BSPA President Sanat Babla and its General Secretary Md Samon Hossain received this prestigious award at the AIPS Asia award ceremony held on Tuesday at the Sofitel Ambassador Hotel in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.



On the occasion, President of AIPS (Asia) Hee Don Jung handed over the award with its President Gianni Marlo.

This recognition has been given on the basis of the activities of 2022. BSPA has been selected as the best among 30 Asian countries. The second best award went to Nepal Sports Journalists Forum.



The best in seven other categories were recognized at the same event. Three of them have received the legend of AIPS Asia award. In addition, Qatar Sports Press Union was recognized as the best event organiser for successfully hosting the FIFA World Cup last year.



In continuation of the last few years, 2022 was also the busiest year for BSPA. Apart from the other regular events, the organisation organised a grand celebration of its 60th founding anniversary. The top 10 sports persons of Bangladesh were honoured in the event was widely acclaimed. �BSS



