Barcelona to play Iniesta's Kobe in Tokyo friendly

TOKYO, MAY 9: Barcelona will play a friendly against Andres Iniesta's Japanese team Vissel Kobe in Tokyo after the La Liga season finishes, the runaway Spanish league leaders said Tuesday.The game will take place at Tokyo's National Stadium on June 6, two days after the final day of the La Liga season.The announcement comes amid Japanese media reports that the 38-year-old former Spain and Barca midfielder Iniesta will leave Kobe this summer.Iniesta is contracted to Vissel until the end of the year but reports say he will be released early so that he can find another club in the United States or Middle East.Iniesta joined Vissel in July 2018 after making almost 600 appearances for Barcelona. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Japanese club in May 2021. AFP