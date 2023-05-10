Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barcelona to play Iniesta's Kobe in Tokyo friendly

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

TOKYO, MAY 9: Barcelona will play a friendly against Andres Iniesta's Japanese team Vissel Kobe in Tokyo after the La Liga season finishes, the runaway Spanish league leaders said Tuesday.

The game will take place at Tokyo's National Stadium on June 6, two days after the final day of the La Liga season.

The announcement comes amid Japanese media reports that the 38-year-old former Spain and Barca midfielder Iniesta will leave Kobe this summer.

Iniesta is contracted to Vissel until the end of the year but reports say he will be released early so that he can find another club in the United States or Middle East.

Iniesta joined Vissel in July 2018 after making almost 600 appearances for Barcelona. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Japanese club in May 2021.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Champions League derby days decisive for Milan and Inter
Veteran Giroud 'hungry' for Champions League success with Milan
BSPA awarded best in Asia
Barcelona to play Iniesta's Kobe in Tokyo friendly
Black and Whites in Fed Cup final after 14 years!
Pakistan's Babar Azam becomes fastest to 5,000 ODI runs
Mushi, Shanto heroics aid Tigers to post decent total
Tigresses seal victory after Joty's unbeaten captain's knock


Latest News
Govt formulates DSA to curb all kinds of crimes: Quader
Govt appoints new envoy for Libya
Govt starts old game to clear election field: BNP
Man stabbed dead by uncle in Moulvibazar
College girl ‘stabbed to death by tutor at house’
Trial of Rizvi among 29 BNP men begins in violence case
Pakistan police clash with protesters after Imran Khan arrest
Two held with heroin in Sirajganj
We're not here to mediate or interfere in politics: EU Ambassador
Economist Nurul Islam passes away
Most Read News
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested
Court to continue trial against Babul Akhter, petition rejected
PM returns home
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Sheikh Hasina’s tri-nation visit: Another glorious ‘May’ story
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Low pressure over Southeast Bay intensifying: Met Office
PM leaves London for home
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft