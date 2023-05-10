

Black and Whites in Fed Cup final after 14 years!



The last time the boys in black and white outfits played the final of the Federation Cup was in 2009. They were the champions of the event that year. That year was a successful year for the club as it won the Bangladesh Super Cup in the same year.



Mohammedan won the trophy of the Federation Cup ten times. 2009 was the last time. Thus, the team is seeing another chance to clinch its 11th trophy of the tournament.

Bashundhara Kings which already established itself and became a praiseworthy name in local football over the years had a surprising defeat on the day. A Nigerian and a Malian score one each for the win.



The opponent in the final will be revealed soon after the second semi-final match to be played on 16 May. There, Dhaka Abahani and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will engage for the second ticket to the final.



The final match will be played on 30 May in Cumilla while the third-place decider will be played on 23 May in Gopalganj.



Mohammedan Sporting Club, the traditional Black and White outfits had confirmed the final of the Federation Cup Football after 14 years. Mohammedan boys outplayed stronger Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 in the first semi-final of the tournament at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj.The last time the boys in black and white outfits played the final of the Federation Cup was in 2009. They were the champions of the event that year. That year was a successful year for the club as it won the Bangladesh Super Cup in the same year.Mohammedan won the trophy of the Federation Cup ten times. 2009 was the last time. Thus, the team is seeing another chance to clinch its 11th trophy of the tournament.Bashundhara Kings which already established itself and became a praiseworthy name in local football over the years had a surprising defeat on the day. A Nigerian and a Malian score one each for the win.The opponent in the final will be revealed soon after the second semi-final match to be played on 16 May. There, Dhaka Abahani and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will engage for the second ticket to the final.The final match will be played on 30 May in Cumilla while the third-place decider will be played on 23 May in Gopalganj.