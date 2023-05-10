Video
Sports

Bangladesh tour of England 2023

Mushi, Shanto heroics aid Tigers to post decent total

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh pacers dominated over Ireland on Tuesday after batting brilliance from Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto in the first of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland.

Ireland won the toss at the County Ground in Chelmsford and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Speedster Mark Adair stroke in the first over of the day on grassy pitch to pick up the wicket of Liton Das. The opener departed for a golden duck. Skipper Tamim Iqbal followed Liton couple of overs later scoring 14 off 19.

Versatile all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also failed to justify his name and got out on 20 off 21 with four fours. Later on, the most promising young guns duo in Bangladesh tent Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy were looking very good and handling hosts bowlers with caution and aggression till Shanto's departure on 44. Shanto hit seven boundaries in his 66-ball innings.

Hridoy conversely, couldn't sustain longer after Shanto's departure and was dismissed on 27 off 31.

Mr. Dependable of Bangladesh Mushfiqur Rahim was sent to bat at six and the experience campaigner did his job pairing with the last recognize batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Mushi hammered Irish bowlers to hoard 61 runs off 70 balls with six rope kissing shots before being preyed by Josh Little. It was the 44th ODI fifty for Mushfiq.

Miraz however, returned to the dugout scoring 27 to expose the tail. Couple of later bucks from Taijul Islam (14) and Shoriful Islam (16) took Bangladesh close to 250 as they were able to post 246 runs on the board losing nine wickets.

Little hauled three wickets spending 61 runs while Adair and Graham Hume took two wickets each. Curtis Campher and George Dockrell shared the rest between them equally.

To defend 246 runs, Bangladesh pacers started even furiously to pick up the wickets of two most experienced Irish batters Paul Stirling and skipper Andy Balbirnie. Stirling got out on 15 while Balbirnie on five. Ireland were on 39 for two from 10 overs till filing the report. Speedsters Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam shared the wickets.


