Wednesday, 10 May, 2023
Bangladesh Womens tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Tigresses seal victory after Joty's unbeaten captain's knock

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Tigresses seal victory after Joty's unbeaten captain's knock

Tigresses seal victory after Joty's unbeaten captain's knock

Visiting Bangladesh Women's Team beat hosts Sri Lanka on Tuesday by four wickets in the starter of the three-match WT20i series after Nigar Sultana Joty's unbeaten 75-run knock.

Sri Lanka won the toss at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo and posted a decent total of 145 runs on the board for six wickets from stipulated 20 overs.

Harshitha Samarawickrama, one-down Lankan batter, was the leading scorer, who fell five runs short of a fifty from 44 deliveries with five boundaries while skipper Chamari Athapaththu accumulated 38 off 28 with two fours and three sixes.

Nilakshi de Silva gathered 29 off 28 and Vishmi Gunaratne managed 11 runs. None of the rest batters could stand in the middle against Bangladesh bowlers as Hasini Perera (1), Kavisha Dilhari (0), Anushka Sanjeewani (0) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (not out 8) as Sri Lanka had to stop on 145.

Fariha Trishna. Sultana Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan and Fahima Khatun picked one wicket each.

Chasing 146 runs, Bangladesh lost top three batters cheaply as Shamima Sultana got out on five Murshida Khatun on nine and Sobhana Mostary on 17. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty however, came to bat at four and build a 71-run 4th wicket partnership with her following whiffer Ritu Moni. Ritu was dismissed on 33 when Bangladesh were one run short of the victory. Joty remained unbeaten on 75 off 51 hitting seven boundaries and couple of over boundaries to ensure Bangladesh's victory in the penultimate delivery of the game.

Udeshika Prabodhani, Kawya Kavindi and Oshadi Ranasinghe took one wicket each.

Joty named the Player of the Match for her brilliant knock.
 
The next Twenty20 matches of the series are slated for May 11 and 12 correspondingly at the same venue.


