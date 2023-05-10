Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lionel Messi: The 'greatest' leaves PSG on low note

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

PARIS, MAY 9: Lionel Messi's uninspiring two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain is set to come to an acrimonious end with a move to join long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, just months after his crowning glory at the 2022 World Cup.

For his legions of admirers, the debate about Messi's right to be regarded as the greatest footballer in history was officially put to bed when he led Argentina to the title in Qatar in December.

But his career at the highest level in Europe appears to have finished on a low note.

Messi was suspended by PSG last week for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

He has scored 31 goals in 71 appearances for the French champions and is likely to win a second consecutive Ligue 1 title later this month, but failed in his mission to help PSG to a maiden Champions League triumph, suffering back-to-back last-16 defeats.

Barcelona had been hopeful of bringing the 35-year-old back to the Camp Nou, where he won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns before a tearful departure in 2021.

Instead though, Saudi Arabia, regularly accused of sportswashing, or hosting the biggest names in sport to deflect attention from its human rights record, will be able to boast having arguably the two greatest players of the modern era in their unheralded domestic league.

Ronaldo is playing for Al Nassr, while a source close to the negotiations who told AFP that Messi's move to Saudi Arabia was a "done deal", stopped short of saying which club the Argentine will join.

The absence of a World Cup winners' medal had long been Exhibit A in the argument about why Messi did not rank above Pele and Diego Maradona in football's pantheon.

But with Argentina's victory over France in last year's jaw-dropping World Cup final in Doha, the case was surely closed.
In a glittering career that has spanned three decades, Messi has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon d'Or awards and six European Golden Boots.

There has been a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal and a list of scoring and statistical records that may never be beaten.

In his final World Cup appearance, Messi scored twice as Argentina battled to a 3-3 draw in extra time before prevailing on penalties.

Not even Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick for France could upset Messi's appointment with destiny on a night that seemed pre-ordained.

Whether Messi really is the 'greatest ever' is a question, of course, that is as futile as the answer is subjective.

What is undeniable though is that by sheer volume and range of silverware, Messi has won more than the other serious rivals to his "G.O.A.T" status: Pele and Maradona.

While Pele's three World Cup triumphs remain unrivalled, the Brazilian icon's club career pales in comparison to Messi's. In his peak years with Barcelona, the Argentinian regularly scaled the pinnacle of European club football in the Champions League -- arguably a technically superior arena than international football.

Maradona meanwhile won only one World Cup, and never lifted a European Cup during a club career in Europe remembered mostly for spells with Barcelona and Napoli.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Champions League derby days decisive for Milan and Inter
Veteran Giroud 'hungry' for Champions League success with Milan
BSPA awarded best in Asia
Barcelona to play Iniesta's Kobe in Tokyo friendly
Black and Whites in Fed Cup final after 14 years!
Pakistan's Babar Azam becomes fastest to 5,000 ODI runs
Mushi, Shanto heroics aid Tigers to post decent total
Tigresses seal victory after Joty's unbeaten captain's knock


Latest News
Govt formulates DSA to curb all kinds of crimes: Quader
Govt appoints new envoy for Libya
Govt starts old game to clear election field: BNP
Man stabbed dead by uncle in Moulvibazar
College girl ‘stabbed to death by tutor at house’
Trial of Rizvi among 29 BNP men begins in violence case
Pakistan police clash with protesters after Imran Khan arrest
Two held with heroin in Sirajganj
We're not here to mediate or interfere in politics: EU Ambassador
Economist Nurul Islam passes away
Most Read News
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested
Court to continue trial against Babul Akhter, petition rejected
PM returns home
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Sheikh Hasina’s tri-nation visit: Another glorious ‘May’ story
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Low pressure over Southeast Bay intensifying: Met Office
PM leaves London for home
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft