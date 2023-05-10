Luxembourg Minister praises resilience of river islanders

About 20 years ago, Friendship (a floating hospital ship) arrived at the Jamuna-Brahmaputra River islands where environmental and climatic challenges such as isolation, river erosion and floods had left the communities in inescapable cycle of poverty and lacking access to vital services.





Since then, and notwithstanding the fact that climatic challenges are always increasing, there has been major progress in multiple respects in the lives of the char people. Working in close coordination with Bangladesh Government Friendship takes pride in having contributed to the affected communities.





It saved lives, helped poverty alleviation, climate adaptation and empowerment of the char people thereby bringing major changes to these communities and their living conditions.



A 11-member delegation from the Luxembourg Ministry for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs, led by minister Franz Fayot, visited these sandbar islands in Gaibandha and Kurigram districts recently to see the latest circumstances.









Luxembourg has been providing substantial support to Friendship's programs in those areas over the last 15 years.





During the two-day visit, the delegation see the char environment and met with its inhabitants, observing altogether the challenges they are facing, their resilience in doing so and determination in improving living conditions by making the best possible use of the support.







Christophe Schiltz, Director of Cooperation (Luxembourg) and Peggy Frantzen, designated ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Bangladesh accompanied the delegation along with Mrs Runa Khan, founder of Friendship and Marc Elvinger, chair of Friendship Luxembourg.







Minister Franz Fayot said on this occasion that this visit of the Friendship projects in the north of Bangladesh gave him the first-hand knowledge about the positive impact of long-standing partnership on the local population over the years.







The work and passion that Friendship puts into implementing their projects are exemplary and he was glad that such a reliable partnership to support the people of Bangladesh is paying off.







Runa Khan, Friendship founder said, the Luxembourg Government has been a long-time partner of Friendship. It enables our work to be truly values-driven and needs-based. He praised the visit of the minister's delegation to the project site.







Marc Elvinger, chairman of Friendship Luxembourg, said during the last 15 years we have enjoyed very substantial and increasing support from the Luxembourg government which enabled us to build a very strong relationship.







During its journey to chars of Kurigram and Gaibandha, the delegation visited various Friendship programs co-funded by the Luxembourg government, including a hospital ship as part of Friendship's three-tier health care system, a raised plinth cluster village, a solar village, a Friendship primary and secondary school and programmes for agricultural support, vocational training.