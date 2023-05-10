Subsidiary of CHT Germany GmbH opens factory at MIEZ CHT Bangladesh Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of CHT Germany GmbH which is a globally active group of companies with a focus on specialty chemicals inaugurates their factory at Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ), Sonargaon, Narayanganj on Tuesday, says a press release.





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, was present in the inauguration ceremony as chief guest.







Executive Member (Additional Secretary), Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Md.Ali Ahsan, and Director, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), Tanjima Binte Mostafa were present as special guests in the ceremony.





CEO/Chairman of the Management Board of CHT Group Dr. Frank Naumann was also present as guest of honor. CFO of CHT Group Axel Breitling, CTO of CHT Group Dr. Bernhard Hettich and Benoit Moutault, Managing Director (CHT Switzerland AG)/Group Vice President (Textile) were also present in this inauguration ceremony.

MGI is the first ever conglomerate in Bangladesh to be awarded with the license for private economic zones. Currently, MGI has 3 private economic zones- Meghna Economic Zone (MEZ), Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) and Cumilla Economic Zone (CEZ). MIEZ, the second established economic zone of MGI, is located adjacent to Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, in Sonargaon, Narayanganj.





A total of 22 industries have been established inside MIEZ so far. Out of these, 11 are Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) by companies from Australia, Japan, Germany, China, Norway, Switzerland and India.