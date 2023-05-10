Stocks rise as investors resume buying shares





At the end of day's trade, the benchmark DSEX index gained 11.97 points or 0.19 per cent to 6,273. The shariah-based index DSES increased by 2.33 points or 0.17 per cent to 1,369, while the blue-chip index DS30 added 4 points or 0.18 per cent to 2,200.

One of the main indicators of the market, turnover also improved on the DSE to Tk 831 crore, from Tk 759 crore, the turnover on Monday.

Of the issues traded, 87 advanced, 57 declined, and 209 remained unchanged.

The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Ltd., Intraco Ltd., Agni Systems, Apex Foods, Gemini Seafood, BSC, ITC, BD Com, Beach Hatchery and Sea Pearl Beach.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Sonali Aash, Khan Brothers PP, Jahin Spinning, Evens Textile, Heidelberg Cement, Navana Pharma, Shyampur Sugar, Generation Next, Jilbangla Sugar and Unilever Consumer Care.

The main index on CSE rose by 29.26 points to 18 thousand 504 points. Shares and units of 190 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 63 have increased, 41 have decreased and 86 have remained unchanged. At the end of the day, Tk 16.41 crore shares and units were traded in CSE.

The top 10 companies with rate hikes are:- Eastan Cables, Midland Bank, Miracle Ind., Intech Online, Sea Pearl Beach, Aramit Cement, ADN Telecom, Simtex, GBB Power and Pragati Life Ins.